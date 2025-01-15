BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the United States Trade Representative has released model negotiating texts as part of building a more resilient global trading system.'Over the past four years, we have worked hard to develop an approach to trade that prioritizes fair competition,' said Ambassador Katherine Tai. 'Trickle-down trade aggravates inequality, is bad for the planet, and has rendered us overdependent on a geopolitical rival. Allies and partners need new tools to address these challenges, and these model texts are part of our effort to provide building blocks toward a version of globalization that is more responsive to the challenges we are confronting today, at home and abroad.'The cover note of the model negotiating texts explains that over the past eight years the United States has reevaluated the laissez-faire approach to globalization, and the Biden-Harris Administration has stressed the importance of building the economy from the middle out. The five texts designed to advance an affirmative agenda to address these concerns are Competition Policy; Inclusive Economy and Trade; Non-Market Policies and Practices; Standards, Technical Regulations, and Conformity Assessment; and Public Enterprises and Designated Monopolies.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX