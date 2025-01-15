BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has prohibited the sale and import of connected vehicle hardware and software systems, as well as completed connected vehicles from China and Russia.Biden announced this decisions to safeguard the country from national security risks associated with the exploitation of U.S. connected vehicle supply chains by these countries, the White House said.A final rule that the Department of Commerce has issued on Tuesday marks the conclusion of a rigorous fact-finding and regulatory process that President Joe Biden launched last year.Connected vehicles are comprised of many connected components and systems such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and satellite connectivity - designed to provide consumers with greater convenience and increase safety for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. At the same time, foreign adversary involvement in the supply chains of connected vehicles poses a significant threat in most cars on the road today, granting malign actors unfettered access to these connected systems and the data they collect.The final rule comes at a time Chinese automakers aggressively seek to increase their presence in American and global automotive markets.The Department of Commerce's rule will also help the United States defend against China's cyber espionage and intrusion operations, which continue to pose a significant threat to U.S. critical infrastructure and public safety. Over the past several years, Chinese state-sponsored cyber criminals such as Volt Typhoon have engaged in an extensive hacking campaign aimed at pre-positioning on - and potentially launching disruptive cyberattacks targeting - U.S. critical infrastructure.Russia also remains a malign cyber actor, with a similar history of well-documented cyber attacks against U.S. systems.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX