Earnings Summary
(in thousands except per share data)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Year
2024
Year
2023
Net income
$22,493
$22,142
$18,659
$82,813
$78,004
Earnings per share
$1.25
$1.23
$1.04
$4.61
$4.36
Earnings per share - diluted
$1.25
$1.23
$1.04
$4.61
$4.36
Return on average assets
1.47%
1.50%
1.30%
1.41%
1.40%
Return on average equity
11.77%
11.77%
10.98%
11.31%
11.75%
Efficiency ratio
51.60%
51.75%
55.74%
52.57%
54.29%
Tangible common equity
11.30%
11.79%
11.16%
Dividends declared per share
$0.47
$0.47
$0.46
$1.86
$1.80
Book value per share
$41.95
$42.14
$39.01
Weighted average shares
17,971
17,962
17,901
17,950
17,887
Weighted average shares - diluted
18,009
17,991
17,926
17,977
17,900
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the fourth quarter 2024 of $22.5 million, or $1.25 per basic share, compared to $22.1 million, or $1.23 per basic share, earned during the third quarter 2024 and $18.7 million, or $1.04 per basic share, earned during the fourth quarter 2023. Total revenue for the quarter was $2.9 million above prior quarter and $9.0 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue for the quarter increased $2.3 million compared to prior quarter and $6.6 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income increased $0.6 million compared to prior quarter and $2.4 million compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.8 million from prior year same quarter. Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million compared to prior quarter and $2.1 million compared to prior year same quarter. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $82.8 million, or $4.61 per basic share, compared to $78.0 million, or $4.36 per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
4th Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $49.5 million was $2.3 million, or 4.9%, above prior quarter and $6.6 million, or 15.2%, above prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin increased 4 basis points from prior quarter and 24 basis points from prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses at $2.6 million for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.8 million from prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $16.2 million was $0.6 million, or 3.8%, above prior quarter and $2.4 million, or 17.7%, above prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $33.8 million was $1.3 million, or 3.9%, above prior quarter and $2.1 million, or 6.8%, above prior year same quarter.
- Our loan portfolio at $4.5 billion increased $136.2 million, an annualized 12.5%, from September 30, 2024 and $435.7 million, or 10.8%, from December 31, 2023.
- We had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million, or an annualized 0.09% of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $1.5 million, or an annualized 0.14% of average loans, for the third quarter 2024 and $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023.
- Our total nonperforming loans increased to $26.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $25.1 million at September 30, 2024 and $14.0 million at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at $30.3 million increased $3.9 million from September 30, 2024 and $14.7 million from December 31, 2023.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.3 billion increased $238.8 million, or an annualized 18.7%, from September 30, 2024 and $360.5 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2023.
- Shareholders' equity at $757.6 million decreased $3.2 million, or an annualized 1.7%, during the quarter but increased $55.4 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity was negatively impacted during the quarter by the increase in unrealized losses on securities driven by higher long-term interest rates.
Net Interest Income
Percent Change
4Q 2024
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Year
2024
Year
2023
Percent Change
Components of net interest income:
Income on earning assets
$81,979
$79,814
$73,329
2.7%
11.8%
313,443
$268,650
16.7%
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
32,452
32,615
30,354
(0.5%)
6.9%
127,448
95,540
33.4%
Net interest income
49,527
47,199
42,975
4.9%
15.2%
185,995
173,110
7.4%
TEQ
273
280
297
(2.6%)
(8.0%)
1,139
1,191
(4.3%)
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$49,800
$47,479
$43,272
4.9%
15.1%
187,134
$174,301
7.4%
Average yield and rates paid:
Earning assets yield
5.66%
5.72%
5.43%
(1.0%)
4.2%
5.65%
5.15%
9.8%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
3.18%
3.36%
3.27%
(5.4%)
(2.6%)
3.30%
2.72%
21.2%
Gross interest margin
2.48%
2.36%
2.16%
5.2%
15.1%
2.35%
2.43%
(3.1%)
Net interest margin
3.43%
3.39%
3.19%
1.1%
7.5%
3.36%
3.32%
1.1%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$1,075,698
$1,091,258
$1,144,078
(1.4%)
(6.0%)
1,102,434
$1,200,965
(8.2%)
Loans
$4,399,291
$4,300,652
4,022,547
2.3%
9.4%
4,247,762
3,888,585
9.2%
Earning assets
$5,779,438
$5,570,160
5,377,827
3.8%
7.5%
5,569,948
5,244,128
6.2%
Interest-bearing liabilities
$4,059,061
$3,859,978
3,687,660
5.2%
10.1%
3,867,733
3,514,142
10.1%
Net interest income for the quarter of $49.5 million was $2.3 million, or 4.9%, above prior quarter and $6.6 million, or 15.2%, above prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.43% increased 4 basis points from prior quarter and 24 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our quarterly average earning assets increased $209.3 million from prior quarter and $401.6 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets decreased 6 basis points from prior quarter but increased 23 basis points from prior year same quarter, while our cost of funds decreased 18 basis points from prior quarter and 9 basis points from prior year same quarter. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $186.0 million compared to $173.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 84.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to 85.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 81.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Noninterest Income
Percent Change
4Q 2024
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Year
2024
Year
2023
Percent Change
Deposit related fees
$7,619
$7,886
$7,312
(3.4%)
4.2%
29,824
$29,935
(0.4%)
Trust revenue
3,961
3,707
3,318
6.9
19.4%
14,921
13,025
14.6%
Gains on sales of loans
50
80
54
(37.6)
(8.0%)
294
395
(25.6%)
Loan related fees
1,472
813
467
81.2%
215.5%
4,957
3,792
30.7%
Bank owned life insurance revenue
915
1,214
816
(24.6%)
12.1%
5,236
3,517
48.9%
Brokerage revenue
536
563
285
(4.8%)
88.2%
2,272
1,473
54.3%
Other
1,607
1,300
1,473
23.6%
9.1%
5,061
5,522
(8.3%)
Total noninterest income
$16,160
$15,563
$13,725
3.8%
17.7%
62,565
$57,659
8.5%
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $16.2 million was $0.6 million, or 3.8%, above prior quarter and $2.4 million, or 17.7%, above prior year same quarter. Quarter over quarter increases in loan related fees ($0.7 million), trust revenue ($0.3 million), and securities gains ($0.3 million) were offset by decreases in deposit related fees ($0.3 million) and bank owned life insurance revenue ($0.3 million). Year over year increases included loan related fees ($1.0 million), trust fees ($0.6 million), deposit related fees ($0.3 million), securities gains ($0.3 million), and brokerage revenue ($0.2 million). The increase in loan related fees for the quarter resulted primarily from the fluctuation in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in securities gains for the quarter was primarily the result of the valuation of our Visa Class B stock. Noninterest income for the year 2024 was $62.6 million compared to $57.7 million for the year 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Percent Change
4Q 2024
Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Year
2024
Year
2023
Percent Change
Salaries
$13,310
$13,374
$13,163
(0.5%)
1.1%
$52,757
$51,283
2.9%
Employee benefits
6,883
6,147
5,282
12.0%
30.3%
26,670
22,428
18.9%
Net occupancy and equipment
3,015
3,072
3,045
(1.9%)
(1.0%)
12,204
11,843
3.1%
Data processing
3,181
2,804
2,630
13.4%
20.9%
11,172
9,726
14.9%
Legal and professional fees
1,039
1,024
900
1.4%
15.4%
3,873
3,350
15.6%
Advertising and marketing
821
876
923
(6.3%)
(11.0%)
3,130
3,214
(2.6%)
Taxes other than property and payroll
436
438
421
(0.5%)
3.5%
1,754
1,706
2.8%
Other
5,084
4,777
5,264
6.4%
(3.4%)
19,363
21,840
(11.3%)
Total noninterest expense
$33,769
$32,512
$31,628
3.9%
6.8%
$130,923
$125,390
4.4%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $33.8 million was $1.3 million, or 3.9%, above prior quarter and $2.1 million, or 6.8%, above prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter increase primarily resulted from increases in personnel expense ($0.7 million) and data processing expense ($0.4 million). The year over year increase was primarily due to increases in personnel expense ($1.7 million, which included a $1.1 million increase in bonuses and incentives and a $0.5 million increase in the cost of group medical and life insurance benefits) and data processing ($0.6 million). Other noninterest expense was positively impacted year over year by the accounting method change related to investments in tax credit structures (ASU No. 2023-02). Noninterest expense for the year 2024 was $130.9 million compared to $125.4 million for the year 2023.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Loans
Percent Change
4Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Commercial nonresidential real estate
$865,031
$834,985
$778,637
3.6%
11.1%
Commercial residential real estate
508,310
485,004
417,943
4.8%
21.6%
Hotel/motel
458,832
453,465
395,765
1.2%
15.9%
Other commercial
440,506
440,636
391,390
(0.0%)
12.5%
Total commercial
2,272,679
2,214,090
1,983,735
2.6%
14.6%
Residential mortgage
1,043,401
1,003,123
937,524
4.0%
11.3%
Home equity loans/lines
167,425
163,013
147,036
2.7%
13.9%
Total residential
1,210,826
1,166,136
1,084,560
3.8%
11.6%
Consumer indirect
850,289
816,187
823,505
4.2%
3.3%
Consumer direct
152,843
154,061
159,106
(0.8%)
(3.9%)
Total consumer
1,003,132
970,248
982,611
3.4%
2.1%
Total loans
$4,486,637
$4,350,474
$4,050,906
3.1%
10.8%
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
Percent Change
4Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
4Q
2024
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
3Q
2024
4Q
2023
Noninterest bearing deposits
$1,242,676
$1,204,515
$1,260,690
3.2%
(1.4%)
Interest bearing deposits
Interest checking
167,736
156,249
123,927
7.4%
35.4%
Money market savings
1,781,415
1,658,758
1,525,537
7.4%
16.8%
Savings accounts
511,378
501,933
535,063
1.9%
(4.4%)
Time deposits
1,366,984
1,316,807
1,279,405
3.8%
6.8%
Repurchase agreements
240,166
233,324
225,245
2.9%
6.6%
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
4,067,679
3,867,071
3,689,177
5.2%
10.3%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
$5,310,355
$5,071,586
$4,949,867
4.7%
7.3%
CTBI's total assets at $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2024 increased $230.3 million, or 15.4% annualized, from September 30, 2024 and $423.5 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2023. Loans outstanding at $4.5 billion increased $136.2 million, an annualized 12.5%, from September 30, 2024 and $435.7 million, or 10.8%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $58.6 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $44.7 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, and a $34.1 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio decreased $41.8 million, or an annualized 15.1%, from September 30, 2024 and $107.4 million, or 9.2%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease in our investment portfolio quarter over quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in our unrealized losses in the amount of $23.7 million, while our unrealized losses decreased year over year by $6.6 million. Deposits in other banks increased $141.5 million from prior quarter and $83.9 million from December 31, 2023. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.3 billion increased $238.8 million, or an annualized 18.7%, from September 30, 2024 and $360.5 million, or 7.3%, from December 31, 2023. CTBI is not dependent on any one customer or group of customers for their source of deposits. As of December 31, 2024, no one customer accounted for more than 4% of our $5.1 billion in deposits. Only three customer relationships accounted for more than 1% each.
Shareholders' equity at $757.6 million decreased $3.2 million, or an annualized 1.7%, during the quarter but increased $55.4 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2023. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $98.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $80.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $103.3 million at December 31, 2023. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of December 31, 2024 was 3.55%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans increased to $26.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $25.1 million at September 30, 2024 and $14.0 million at December 31, 2023. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $10.3 million decreased $8.8 million from prior quarter but increased $0.4 million from December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at $16.4 million increased $10.4 million from prior quarter and $12.3 million from December 31, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans included an $8.0 million credit that is 80% USDA guaranteed. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $16.8 million decreased $3.7 million from prior quarter but increased $1.5 million from December 31, 2023. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
We had net loan charge-offs of $1.0 million, or an annualized 0.09% of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $1.5 million, or an annualized 0.14% of average loans, for the third quarter 2024 and $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023. Of the net charge-offs for the quarter, $0.5 million were in indirect consumer loans, $0.2 million were in commercial loans, $0.2 million were in direct consumer loans, and $0.1 million were in residential loans. Net loan charge-offs for the year 2024 were in line with management's expectations at $5.5 million, or 0.13% of average loans, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans for the year 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses at $2.6 million for the quarter decreased $0.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.8 million from prior year same quarter. Of the provision for the quarter, $1.6 million was allotted to fund loan growth. Provision for credit losses for the year 2024 increased $4.1 million from the year 2023. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at December 31, 2024 was 206.0% compared to 212.7% at September 30, 2024 and 354.7% at December 31, 2023. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2024 remained at 1.23% from September 30, 2024 compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. CTBI's actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of epidemics, pandemics, or other infectious disease outbreaks; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $6.2 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 72 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
|Three
|Three
|Three
|Twelve
|Twelve
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
|Interest income
$
81,979
$
79,814
$
73,329
$
313,443
$
268,650
|Interest expense
32,452
32,615
30,354
127,448
95,540
|Net interest income
49,527
47,199
42,975
185,995
173,110
|Loan loss provision
2,587
2,736
1,815
10,951
6,811
|Gains on sales of loans
50
80
54
294
395
|Deposit related fees
7,619
7,886
7,312
29,824
29,935
|Trust revenue
3,961
3,707
3,318
14,921
13,025
|Loan related fees
1,472
813
467
4,957
3,792
|Securities gains (losses)
521
213
258
631
996
|Other noninterest income
2,537
2,864
2,316
11,938
9,516
|Total noninterest income
16,160
15,563
13,725
62,565
57,659
|Personnel expense
20,193
19,521
18,445
79,427
73,711
|Occupancy and equipment
3,015
3,072
3,045
12,204
11,843
|Data processing expense
3,181
2,804
2,630
11,172
9,726
|FDIC insurance premiums
670
629
655
2,586
2,483
|Other noninterest expense
6,710
6,486
6,853
25,534
27,627
|Total noninterest expense
33,769
32,512
31,628
130,923
125,390
|Net income before taxes
29,331
27,514
23,257
106,686
98,568
|Income taxes
6,838
5,372
4,598
23,873
20,564
|Net income
$
22,493
$
22,142
$
18,659
$
82,813
$
78,004
|Memo: TEQ interest income
$
82,252
$
80,094
$
73,626
$
314,582
$
269,841
|Average shares outstanding
17,971
17,962
17,901
17,950
17,887
|Diluted average shares outstanding
18,009
17,991
17,926
17,977
17,900
|Basic earnings per share
$
1.25
$
1.23
$
1.04
$
4.61
$
4.36
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.25
$
1.23
$
1.04
$
4.61
$
4.36
|Dividends per share
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
0.46
$
1.86
$
1.80
|Average balances:
|Loans
$
4,399,291
$
4,300,652
$
4,022,547
$
4,247,762
$
3,888,585
|Earning assets
5,779,438
5,570,160
5,377,827
5,569,948
5,244,128
|Total assets
6,100,136
5,891,157
5,713,977
5,893,995
5,572,141
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
5,215,204
5,014,506
4,916,208
5,036,906
4,771,106
|Interest bearing liabilities
4,059,061
3,859,978
3,687,660
3,867,733
3,514,142
|Shareholders' equity
760,223
748,098
674,349
732,119
663,664
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
1.47
%
1.50
%
1.30
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
|Return on average equity
11.77
%
11.77
%
10.98
%
11.31
%
11.75
%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.66
%
5.72
%
5.43
%
5.65
%
5.15
%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
3.18
%
3.36
%
3.27
%
3.30
%
2.72
%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.43
%
3.39
%
3.19
%
3.36
%
3.32
%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
51.60
%
51.75
%
55.74
%
52.57
%
54.29
%
|Loan charge-offs
$
2,264
$
2,736
$
2,529
$
10,503
$
8,259
|Recoveries
(1,285
)
(1,212
)
(1,538
)
(4,977
)
(5,010
)
|Net charge-offs
$
979
$
1,524
$
991
$
5,526
$
3,249
|Market Price:
|High
$
61.66
$
52.22
$
45.74
$
61.66
$
47.35
|Low
$
46.55
$
41.50
$
33.91
$
38.44
$
32.68
|Close
$
53.03
$
49.66
$
43.86
$
53.03
$
43.86
|As of
|As of
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets:
|Loans
$
4,486,637
$
4,350,474
$
4,050,906
|Loan loss reserve
(54,968
)
(53,360
)
(49,543
)
|Net loans
4,431,669
4,297,114
4,001,363
|Loans held for sale
184
115
152
|Securities AFS
1,055,728
1,098,076
1,163,724
|Equity securities at fair value
3,781
3,266
3,158
|Other equity investments
9,949
10,060
9,599
|Other earning assets
298,580
157,092
214,664
|Cash and due from banks
73,021
85,944
58,833
|Premises and equipment
49,630
47,519
45,311
|Right of use asset
14,385
14,718
15,703
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
65,490
65,490
65,490
|Other assets
190,828
183,574
191,699
|Total Assets
$
6,193,245
$
5,962,968
$
5,769,696
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
$
167,736
$
156,249
$
123,927
|Savings deposits
2,292,793
2,160,691
2,060,600
|CD's >=$100,000
795,619
753,253
704,222
|Other time deposits
571,365
563,554
575,183
|Total interest bearing deposits
3,827,513
3,633,747
3,463,932
|Noninterest bearing deposits
1,242,676
1,204,515
1,260,690
|Total deposits
5,070,189
4,838,262
4,724,622
|Repurchase agreements
240,166
233,324
225,245
|Other interest bearing liabilities
64,830
64,893
65,075
|Lease liability
15,190
15,530
16,393
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
45,286
50,197
36,153
|Total liabilities
5,435,661
5,202,206
5,067,488
|Shareholders' equity
757,584
760,762
702,208
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
6,193,245
$
5,962,968
$
5,769,696
|Ending shares outstanding
18,058
18,052
18,000
|30 - 89 days past due loans
$
16,833
$
20,578
$
15,343
|90 days past due loans
10,317
19,111
9,920
|Nonaccrual loans
16,369
5,980
4,048
|Foreclosed properties
3,647
1,344
1,616
|Community bank leverage ratio
13.76
%
13.99
%
13.69
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
11.30
%
11.79
%
11.16
%
|FTE employees
934
943
967
