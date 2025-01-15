LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. Government has banned The import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany to prevent the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease, following a case being confirmed in Germany.The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said GB health certificates will no longer be issued for animals susceptible to FMD including all live animals and fresh meat.The UK Chief Veterinary Officer is also urging livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD following a confirmed case of the disease in Germany. There are no cases in the UK currently.FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.FMD causes significant economic losses due to production losses in the affected animals as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries.UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said his office remains in constant contact with German counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of Foot and Mouth disease.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX