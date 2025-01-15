BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production expanded for the second straight month in November, figures from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.Industrial output posted a monthly increase of 0.2 percent in November, the same pace as in October. Economists had expected a slightly higher growth of 0.3 percent.The overall upward trend was mostly driven by the 1.5 percent growth in durable consumer goods and the 1.1 percent increase in the energy goods output. Production of intermediate goods and capital goods grew by 0.6 percent in each case.On a yearly basis, the drop in industrial output deepened to 1.9 percent from 1.1 percent in October.Industrial production in the EU27 rose 0.1 percent on month in November while declining 1.7 percent from the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX