WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trade Desk (TTD), an advertising technology firm, announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire Sincera, a digital advertising data company.Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.The company said the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.Sincera has been a key business partner of The Trade Desk in recent years.Sincera helps advertisers understand the quality of data provided by publishers and content providers. It enables advertisers to value ad impressions more accurately.With the purchase, Sincera tools will be integrated with Trade Desk's platform to help advertisers get the clearest perspective on what they are buying.The Trade Desk's platform will show publishers which data signals are most highly valued by advertisers.Jeff Green, Founder and CEO, The Trade Desk, said, 'In recent years, the digital advertising landscape has expanded rapidly with the emergence of new channels such as streaming TV, digital audio and retail media. . With this acquisition, we will scale the impact of Sincera in a way that will upgrade programmatic performance for everyone, and especially the quality of data signals that advertisers get from publishers.'Based in New York, Mike O'Sullivan, Co-founder and CEO, Sincera, will report directly to Green.