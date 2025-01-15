WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), Wednesday announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver innovative industry solutions. The collaboration, with the support of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform will help drive measurable business outcomes for clients across the media and entertainment, energy, and retail verticals.EPAM further said will leverage footprint across Ibero markets through its acquisition of Neoris.The Company also plans to expand its financial services offerings across Europe, North America and APAC through its recent acquisition of First Derivative.EPAM's expanded partnership with Google Cloud will introduce four innovative solutions, out of which three will be new industry-specific solutions and one cross-industry capability.The Video Search and Indexing for Media and Entertainment will help transform unstructured video data into searchable, actionable insights using the Vertex AI platform. JenAii for Retail is targed to enhance customer satisfaction and boost sales with wayfinding assistance and customer education.Geospatial Data Visualization for Energy will be used to drive better decision-making through intuitive visualization and analysis of complex datasets. The Talk to Your Data will help simplify data analysis with a horizontal solution that enables clients to interact with their data in plain language, transforming complex datasets into clear, actionable visualizations and reports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX