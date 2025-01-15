WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics (MYGN) reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided full year 2025 financial guidance. Fourth quarter GAAP loss per share is projected to be between $0.72 and $0.62 and adjusted profit per share to be between $0.03 and $0.04. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss is estimated to be between $65.7 million and $56.8 million. Fourth quarter total revenues are anticipated to be between $209 million and $211 million, an increase of approximately 6% to 7%.Full year 2024 GAAP loss is expected to be between $151 million and $142 million. Full year 2024 GAAP loss per share is projected to be between $1.66 and $1.56 and adjusted profit per share to be between $0.14 and $0.15. Full year 2024 total revenues are anticipated to be between $836 million to $838 million, an increase of approximately 11% compared to 2023.For 2025, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $0.07 - $0.11; and revenue in a range of $840 million - $860 million.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX