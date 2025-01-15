COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than two years in December, mainly driven by higher industry and energy supply costs, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.The producer price index climbed 14.9 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 12.5 percent rise in November.Further, this was the steepest growth rate since October 2022, when prices had surged 22.3 percent.The increase in inflation was mainly driven by increases in industry and energy supply of 15.2 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, the agency said.Domestic market prices rose 4.6 percent annually in December, and foreign market prices grew 22.3 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.3 percent, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX