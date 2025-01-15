Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
15.01.25
13:55 Uhr
31,975 Euro
+0,260
+0,82 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,29032,38015:32
32,29032,37515:32
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 15:26 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marketing Card Technology, LLC: Marketing Card Technology Expands Direct Mail and Digital Print Capabilities With the Addition of HP Indigo 18K Press

Finanznachrichten News

Introduced by HP in 2024, the Indigo 18k Enables Unmatched Flexibility and Productivity

DOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT) announced today that it has taken delivery of an HP Indigo 18K Digital Press at its Darien, Illinois direct mail production facility. The HP Indigo 18K is the latest in a series of capital investments and upgrades MCT made during Q4 2024 to modernize its print and direct mail operations and to respond to the growing need for quick turn-times and enhanced personalization options. The newest-generation HP sheetfed digital press runs a B2 sheet format and will complement two state-of-the-art roll-fed SCREEN digital presses that were already on the floor at MCT.

Unrivaled Versatility, Optimal Efficiency

The HP Indigo 18K is compatible with more than 2,000 certified substrates and will duplex print on materials of up to 600 microns (24pt) thickness. MCT customers will enjoy offset-matching print quality and the ability to switch between different substrates within a single job. Operators will benefit from a highly simplified print experience, a speed of up to 4,600 sheets per hour, and AI tools to maximize productivity and ensure up to 80% press availability.

Sri Lala, MCT's Vice President of Direct Mail, explained, "Our Q4 investments were driven by our customers' need for greater responsiveness and flexibility. With the addition of the Indigo 18K, we are well equipped to achieve our customers' needs while improving the efficiency of our operation. We enter 2025 in a great position to grow our relationships with our existing customers and to onboard new customers whose programs are ideally suited for premium sheetfed digital printing."

The HP Indigo was not the only addition to MCT's production floor in Q4. Mr. Lala continued, "We are going into the new year with improved automation and more direct mail production power overall. We expanded our bindery capacity with a completely new web finishing line from MBO America. Our newest line runs 800 feet-per-minute and includes gate-fold and slit rollers for glue and fold."

Direct mailers wishing to learn more or obtain pricing on direct mail production are invited to reach out to individual MCT sales reps or send an email to info@mctechnology.com. MCT representatives will be on-hand for in-person meetings at a variety of industry events throughout 2025. More information about MCT's capabilities and a list of upcoming events are available at www.mctechnology.com.

Contact Information

Karen Brooker
VP of Growth Strategy
kbrooker@mctechnology.com
331-801-7558

Push Venkitasamy
President & CEO
push@mctechnology.com
331-801-7557

.

SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.