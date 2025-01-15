Marketing Card Technology, LLC: Marketing Card Technology Expands Direct Mail and Digital Print Capabilities With the Addition of HP Indigo 18K Press

Introduced by HP in 2024, the Indigo 18k Enables Unmatched Flexibility and Productivity

Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT) announced today that it has taken delivery of an HP Indigo 18K Digital Press at its Darien, Illinois direct mail production facility. The HP Indigo 18K is the latest in a series of capital investments and upgrades MCT made during Q4 2024 to modernize its print and direct mail operations and to respond to the growing need for quick turn-times and enhanced personalization options. The newest-generation HP sheetfed digital press runs a B2 sheet format and will complement two state-of-the-art roll-fed SCREEN digital presses that were already on the floor at MCT.

Unrivaled Versatility, Optimal Efficiency

The HP Indigo 18K is compatible with more than 2,000 certified substrates and will duplex print on materials of up to 600 microns (24pt) thickness. MCT customers will enjoy offset-matching print quality and the ability to switch between different substrates within a single job. Operators will benefit from a highly simplified print experience, a speed of up to 4,600 sheets per hour, and AI tools to maximize productivity and ensure up to 80% press availability.

Sri Lala, MCT's Vice President of Direct Mail, explained, "Our Q4 investments were driven by our customers' need for greater responsiveness and flexibility. With the addition of the Indigo 18K, we are well equipped to achieve our customers' needs while improving the efficiency of our operation. We enter 2025 in a great position to grow our relationships with our existing customers and to onboard new customers whose programs are ideally suited for premium sheetfed digital printing."

The HP Indigo was not the only addition to MCT's production floor in Q4. Mr. Lala continued, "We are going into the new year with improved automation and more direct mail production power overall. We expanded our bindery capacity with a completely new web finishing line from MBO America. Our newest line runs 800 feet-per-minute and includes gate-fold and slit rollers for glue and fold."

Direct mailers wishing to learn more or obtain pricing on direct mail production are invited to reach out to individual MCT sales reps or send an email to info@mctechnology.com. MCT representatives will be on-hand for in-person meetings at a variety of industry events throughout 2025. More information about MCT's capabilities and a list of upcoming events are available at www.mctechnology.com.

Contact Information

Karen Brooker

VP of Growth Strategy

kbrooker@mctechnology.com

331-801-7558

Push Venkitasamy

President & CEO

push@mctechnology.com

331-801-7557





SOURCE: Marketing Card Technology, LLC

