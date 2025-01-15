WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vianode, an advanced battery materials company, Wednesday announced the signing of a long-term, multi-billion dollar supply agreement for EV battery-grade anode graphite with General Motors Co. (GM).The agreement covers the development of large-scale manufacturing capacity and supply of synthetic anode graphite towards 2033.As per the agreement, the high-performance anode graphite will be shipped from Vianode's plant in North America, with production starting in 2027. The material will be used by Ultium Cells LLC, GM's battery cell manufacturing joint venture with LG Energy Solution for next-generation EV batteriesVianode said it targets to supply advanced materials to 3 million EVs per year by 2030.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX