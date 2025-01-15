SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Wednesday announced 25 percent increase in preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter, and 17 percent increase for the full year revenue, compared to the prior year.The quarterly preliminary revenue for the minimally invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery firm is expected to be $.241 billion, up from $1.93 billion a year ago. The company said its da Vinci surgical procedures for the quarter increased approximately 18 percent from the previous year.For the full year 2024, the company projects revenue of 48.35 billion, compared to $7.12 billion in the prior year.Looking ahead to 2025, the company expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13 to 16 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX