Vadzo Imaging: Vadzo Launches Innova-662CRS Ultra Low Light HDR GigE PoE Camera Based on Sony IMX662 Sensor

Clear HDR | Ultra Low Light Sensitivity | Excellent NIR Performance | GigE (Gigabit Ethernet) Interface | 200° DFOV | Sony IMX662 Sensor | ONVIF Compliant | Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Camera

Highlights

Clear HDR Technology delivers superior image quality in challenging fast moving lighting conditions.

Excellent Ultra low light performance with superior NIR sensitivity.

200° DFOV and GigE Interface provide a wide field of view wit

Innova-662CRS sets new benchmarks in Ultra Low light Imaging with clear HDR and excellent NIR performance.

Vadzo Imaging proudly announces the launch of the Innova-662CRS, equipped with 1/2.8" Optical format, a large 2.9 µm Pixel Size from Sony's STARVIS2 2MP IMX662 CMOS Sensor, Powered Over Ethernet (PoE) Camera with Vadzo's advanced Image Signal Processing (ISP) algorithms delivers High-Performance Ultra Low light and Superior High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging.

Innova-662CRS Camera supports FHD ONVIF GigE (Gigabit Ethernet) with PoE, and an 200° DFOV S-mount lens with Auto IR-Cut Filter making it ideal for a wide range of industrial Security and Video Surveillance, Broadcasting and Live event, Patient monitoring, Smart parking, Kiosks, Signages and many more applications requiring accurate image clarity in challenging lighting conditions.

What will Innova-662CRS change?

Clear HDR for fast moving target: Vadzo's ISP delivers exceptional clear HDR performance and Clear HDR does not have chromatic aberration compared to DOL HDR in highly variable lighting environments when shooting a fast-moving target.

Ultra-Low Light Sensitivity: From low-light scenes to high-dynamic fast-moving scenarios, Innova-662CRS delivers consistently clear and detailed visuals, an ideal fit for Autonomous Robots, Telepresence and Patient Monitoring Systems.

Excellent NIR Performance: Relative spectral response is at 83% in the 850-900nm wavelength range, ideally suited for iris recognition and night-mode security surveillance.

Ultra-Wide 200° DFOV: Impressive 200° diagonal field of view, the camera is ideal for applications that demand wide coverage, Vadzo also supports a variety of other custom FOV ranges from 30degree to 360degree.

GigE with Precision Timing Protocol (PTP): High-speed data transfer with streaming latency less than 48 milliseconds, supporting efficient and reliable video streaming. The inclusion of PTP ensures synchronized imaging, making the Innova-662CRS ideal for latency critical applications.

ONVIF Compatible: Supports Profile T, with optional support for Profiles G and M on a custom basis.

Camera Controls : Intuitive web interface with fail-safe firmware updates, plus controls through API and ONVIF support for easy integration with Windows, Android, Linux and iOS.

Video encoding support: Support includes MJPEG, H.264, and H.265, with the option for lossless compression.

Key Market focus and application ,

Vehicle Monitoring Systems : Real-time Roadway analysis, Toll collection, and efficient congestion management.

Fleet Management and Smart Parking : Parking guidance, Vehicle tracking, ALPR / ANPR, and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).

Healthcare Monitoring: Telepresence Robots, Telehealth, Patient monitoring systems

Kiosks & Digital Signages: Indoor and Outdoor kiosks and Digital Signages.

Broadcasting and Live event: Sports, Security and Surveillance systems.

Vadzo Imaging offers Innova-662CRS camera at $395 per unit for samples, with volume pricing starting at $99 for orders of 25,000+ units.

Explore our product page for more information Innova-662CRS GigE Camera.

About Vadzo's Innova GigE Cameras:

Our Innova Series is designed to deliver industrial-grade performance with advanced features like Ultra low-light imaging, Global Shutter Technology, and HDR(Hight Dynamic Range), Cater to diverse applications, including robotics, medical imaging, smart surveillance, and more.

To know more about us, feel free to visit www.vadzoimaging.com.

Contact Information

Alwin Vincent

Manager - Product Marketing

alwin@vadzoimaging.com

+1 817-678-2139





