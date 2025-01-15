Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
15.01.25
16:58 Uhr
19,850 Euro
+0,390
+2,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,79019,90017:18
19,89520,01017:19
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vadzo Imaging: Vadzo Launches Innova-662CRS Ultra Low Light HDR GigE PoE Camera Based on Sony IMX662 Sensor

Finanznachrichten News

Clear HDR | Ultra Low Light Sensitivity | Excellent NIR Performance | GigE (Gigabit Ethernet) Interface | 200° DFOV | Sony IMX662 Sensor | ONVIF Compliant | Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Camera

Highlights

  • Clear HDR Technology delivers superior image quality in challenging fast moving lighting conditions.

  • Excellent Ultra low light performance with superior NIR sensitivity.

  • 200° DFOV and GigE Interface provide a wide field of view wit

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Innova-662CRS sets new benchmarks in Ultra Low light Imaging with clear HDR and excellent NIR performance.

Vadzo Imaging proudly announces the launch of the Innova-662CRS, equipped with 1/2.8" Optical format, a large 2.9 µm Pixel Size from Sony's STARVIS2 2MP IMX662 CMOS Sensor, Powered Over Ethernet (PoE) Camera with Vadzo's advanced Image Signal Processing (ISP) algorithms delivers High-Performance Ultra Low light and Superior High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging.

Innova-662CRS Camera supports FHD ONVIF GigE (Gigabit Ethernet) with PoE, and an 200° DFOV S-mount lens with Auto IR-Cut Filter making it ideal for a wide range of industrial Security and Video Surveillance, Broadcasting and Live event, Patient monitoring, Smart parking, Kiosks, Signages and many more applications requiring accurate image clarity in challenging lighting conditions.

What will Innova-662CRS change?

  • Clear HDR for fast moving target: Vadzo's ISP delivers exceptional clear HDR performance and Clear HDR does not have chromatic aberration compared to DOL HDR in highly variable lighting environments when shooting a fast-moving target.

  • Ultra-Low Light Sensitivity: From low-light scenes to high-dynamic fast-moving scenarios, Innova-662CRS delivers consistently clear and detailed visuals, an ideal fit for Autonomous Robots, Telepresence and Patient Monitoring Systems.

  • Excellent NIR Performance: Relative spectral response is at 83% in the 850-900nm wavelength range, ideally suited for iris recognition and night-mode security surveillance.

  • Ultra-Wide 200° DFOV: Impressive 200° diagonal field of view, the camera is ideal for applications that demand wide coverage, Vadzo also supports a variety of other custom FOV ranges from 30degree to 360degree.

  • GigE with Precision Timing Protocol (PTP): High-speed data transfer with streaming latency less than 48 milliseconds, supporting efficient and reliable video streaming. The inclusion of PTP ensures synchronized imaging, making the Innova-662CRS ideal for latency critical applications.

  • ONVIF Compatible: Supports Profile T, with optional support for Profiles G and M on a custom basis.

  • Camera Controls: Intuitive web interface with fail-safe firmware updates, plus controls through API and ONVIF support for easy integration with Windows, Android, Linux and iOS.

  • Video encoding support: Support includes MJPEG, H.264, and H.265, with the option for lossless compression.

Key Market focus and application ,

  • Vehicle Monitoring Systems: Real-time Roadway analysis, Toll collection, and efficient congestion management.

  • Fleet Management and Smart Parking : Parking guidance, Vehicle tracking, ALPR / ANPR, and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).

  • Healthcare Monitoring: Telepresence Robots, Telehealth, Patient monitoring systems

  • Kiosks & Digital Signages: Indoor and Outdoor kiosks and Digital Signages.

  • Broadcasting and Live event: Sports, Security and Surveillance systems.

Vadzo Imaging offers Innova-662CRS camera at $395 per unit for samples, with volume pricing starting at $99 for orders of 25,000+ units.

Explore our product page for more information Innova-662CRS GigE Camera.

About Vadzo's Innova GigE Cameras:

Our Innova Series is designed to deliver industrial-grade performance with advanced features like Ultra low-light imaging, Global Shutter Technology, and HDR(Hight Dynamic Range), Cater to diverse applications, including robotics, medical imaging, smart surveillance, and more.

To know more about us, feel free to visit www.vadzoimaging.com.

Contact Information

Alwin Vincent
Manager - Product Marketing
alwin@vadzoimaging.com
+1 817-678-2139

.

SOURCE: Vadzo Imaging



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.