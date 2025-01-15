SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, technology spend and risk management company Flexera announced its plan to acquire the Spot by NetApp FinOps business from NetApp (NTAP). The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.The acquisition of Spot, which offers continuous automation, optimization, and insights on cloud infrastructure and applications, will fulfill the growing demands of Flexera's clients.Under the deal, Spot's artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled technology will be integrated with Flexera's hybrid cloud expertise, improving accountability and efficiency in cloud operations.In the pre-market hours, NetApp's stock is trading at $119.06, up 2.03 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX