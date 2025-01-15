WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), a restaurant chain, announced Wednesday, that it has made minority investments in Plantible and CH4 Global. These investments are part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability as well as align with its long-term growth plans.The company explained that Plantible is a plant-based food company using Lemna, an aquatic plant, to create a highly functional plant protein, having the potential to transform the plant-based protein market to a more sustainable alternative to animal-based proteins.The second investment is in CH4 Global, a company focused on reducing methane emissions from the world's 1.5 billion cattle. With Chipotle's support, CH4 aims to scale its Methane Tamer technology, a natural solution to help mitigate the environmental impact of methane emissions.Both investments are part of Chipotle's Cultivate Next initiative, launched in 2022, which supports companies that share its commitment to sustainability.CMG closed Tuesday's trading at $56.44 up 0.32 percent or $0.18 on the Neew York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX