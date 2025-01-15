The Now Corp.: Green Rain Solar, a Subsidiary Of The Now Corporation Expands its EV Charging Footprint Through ChargeTronix Partnership

The Now Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., has entered into a reseller agreement with ChargeTronix, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). This partnership positions Green Rain Solar to accelerate its impact in the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors by providing advanced EV charging solutions under its white-label branding.

This agreement allows Green Rain Solar to resell ChargeTronix's state-of-the-art EV charging stations across North America. Through this collaboration, Green Rain Solar strengthens its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, contributing to the growing adoption of EVs while enhancing the EV infrastructure in urban markets.

As part of this partnership, Green Rain Solar has already identified 13 Hilton locations as ideal candidates for EV charging station installations, further expanding its presence in the hospitality sector. These installations will play a key role in supporting Hilton's sustainability initiatives and providing convenience for EV drivers.

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation, commented: "This partnership with ChargeTronix aligns perfectly with our mission to transform urban

energy infrastructure. By integrating EV charging into our renewable energy solutions, Green Rain Solar sets a new standard for innovation and sustainability."

This agreement also enables Green Rain Solar to offer customized, white-labeled EV charging solutions, allowing businesses to showcase their own branding while promoting clean energy initiatives.

With the addition of 13 new Hilton locations and the strategic capabilities offered by ChargeTronix's advanced technology, Green Rain Solar is poised to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, further cementing its position as a leader in urban renewable energy solutions.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar, Inc., a solar utility and finance company, focuses on underserved solar energy markets across the U.S. and Canada. The company specializes in advanced solar technology, including solar greenhouses and solar battery systems, targeting high-growth urban markets such as New York City.

For more information, visit https://greenrainenergy.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

