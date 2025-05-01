The Now Corporation Acquires Incued Fintech Platform to Expand into Private Market Innovation and Cultural Storytelling

The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN), a diversified company advancing sustainable energy, digital finance, and cultural innovation, proudly announces the acquisition of the Incued Fintech Platform, a next-generation technology poised to revolutionize transparency and operational integrity in the $15+ trillion global private capital market.

The acquisition, finalized April 28, 2025, transfers full ownership of Incued from Community Redevelopment Inc. to NWPN, in exchange for a structured debt cancellation agreement. This positions NWPN to immediately capitalize on the growing demand for advanced financial tools among private companies, angel investors, and venture capital firms.

Why Incued, Why Now?

Incued is built to transform how private companies engage with stakeholders, offering:

AI-generated quarterly reporting and investor updates

Secure onboarding portals for startup documentation, data, and roadmaps

Real-time analytics dashboards for fund managers and LPs

Built-in compliance tracking and transparency tools

With the number of private companies now outpacing public ones nearly 10:1, and over $3 trillion in dry powder sitting with VC and PE firms, the market is demanding infrastructure that mirrors public market discipline without the cost and bureaucracy. Incued answers that call.

"Our investment in Incued marks NWPN's deliberate entry into the financial technology space," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO. "We believe that solving for trust, access, and accountability in private markets is one of the defining opportunities of the decade - and this acquisition puts us in the driver's seat."

Beyond Finance: Media & Mission

In tandem with the Incued acquisition, NWPN has secured exclusive licensing rights to adapt the literary works of acclaimed author and psychologist Michael Berman into film, docuseries, audiobooks, and educational platforms.

Featured titles include:

The Honest Truth About Lying

Courage and Resilience

These works explore complex human behavior, decision-making, and emotional intelligence - themes highly relevant in both finance and leadership.

The global market for digital education content surpassed $300 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $530 billion by 2030. NWPN plans to commercialize these assets through streaming, e- learning partnerships, and mental health initiatives - opening a new revenue stream at the intersection of content and impact.

"This isn't just storytelling for entertainment - it's cultural capital with purpose," added Papadakis. "We're integrating media with mission to elevate how individuals lead, invest, and grow."

Projected Revenue Synergies

Through Incued, NWPN expects to:

Generate licensing fees and SaaS revenue from startups and funds

Monetize content partnerships in education and streaming

Leverage cross-sector growth across fintech and clean energy audiences

These combined verticals position NWPN to significantly expand its top-line revenue over the next 12-24 months.

About The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN)

The Now Corporation is a mission-led holding company building infrastructure for a more sustainable and transparent future. With business lines in clean energy (via Green Rain Energy), financial technology, and cultural content, NWPN is creating value at the intersection of innovation and integrity.

Learn more at: www.greenrainenergy.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward- looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Michael Cimino

Email: Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: The Now Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/the-now-corporation-acquires-incued-fintech-platform-to-expand-into-private-market-1022136