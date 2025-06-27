Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Welcome to Green Rain Energy's Investor Relations Hub

Empowering the Clean Energy Transition-One Project at a Time
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / At Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPND), we're not just riding the clean energy wave-we're building the infrastructure that powers it. As a next-generation Energy Services Company (ESCO), our focus spans EV charging infrastructure, community solar development, and grid-integrated renewable solutions in markets primed for long-term growth and regulatory support.
This page is designed to give current and prospective investors access to key company information, industry trends, and insights into why GREH is positioned for outsized returns in the decade of the energy transition.
Why Invest in Green Rain Energy?
1. A Multi-Trillion Dollar Market Opportunity
The global clean energy infrastructure market is projected to surpass $1 trillion annually by 2030 (IEA).
U.S. federal legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, earmarks $369 billion for climate and energy funding-creating a once-in-a-generation investment tailwind.
EV adoption is projected to reach over 30 million vehicles in the U.S. by 2030 (McKinsey), fueling explosive demand for fast-charging infrastructure.
2. Two Engines of Recurring Revenue
EV Fast Charging: DCFC (Level 3) stations deployed in strategic corridors across California, Texas, Arizona, and New York create real asset ownership and ongoing revenue from charging fees.
Community Solar: GREH is developing solar projects in top incentive markets like New York, Hawaii, and Massachusetts-generating long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) revenue backed by utilities and state programs.
3. A Vertically Integrated ESCO Model
Unlike pure developers, we control the full value chain-from development and engineering to construction and financing-creating higher margins, lower execution risk, and compounding cash flow opportunities.
Industry Comparables: A Look at Our Competitive Landscape
While GREH is still in its growth phase, our business model shares DNA with several high-growth clean energy leaders:
Company
Market Cap
Focus Area
Notes
Beam Global (BEEM)
~$200M
Solar-powered EV infrastructure
Trades at high revenue multiples despite early-stage revenues
ChargePoint (CHPT)
~$1B
EV charging network
Focused on hardware/software subscriptions; GREH focuses on asset ownership
Altus Power (AMPS)
~$800M
Community solar and storage
Similar PPA model, now trading at ~6x forward revenue
Sunrun (RUN)
~$2.5B
Residential & community solar
Institutional interest in recurring clean energy revenues
GREH represents an early-stage, undervalued entry point into this market-with vertical integration, public listing (OTC: GREH), and high-potential assets under development.
Our Current Strategy: Growth with Discipline
Pipeline Focus: 2025-2026 installations in NY, CA, HI, and TX under NEVI and state-funded programs
Revenue Model: Long-term ownership of assets - Recurring revenue - Scalable margins
Partnership-Driven Execution: Licensed EPC contractors, utilities, and local agencies ensure fast, compliant deployment
Funding Strategy: Targeting non-dilutive project finance & ESG-aligned institutional capital
The Green Rain Difference
? Policy-Aligned: Every GREH project aligns with federal and state decarbonization goals
? Scalable: Modular deployments allow us to grow regionally with predictable capex
? Data-Driven: Site selection, energy production, and ROI are modeled for precision
? High Impact: Every asset contributes to real emissions reductions and energy equity
A Note to Shareholders and Future Investors
The energy sector is transforming-fast. As fossil fuels phase out and decentralized infrastructure becomes the norm, companies like Green Rain Energy Holdings are poised to lead the way.
We invite you to be part of this journey-not just as an investor, but as a stakeholder in a cleaner, smarter energy future.
