Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Welcome to Green Rain Energy's Investor Relations Hub

Empowering the Clean Energy Transition-One Project at a Time

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / At Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPND), we're not just riding the clean energy wave-we're building the infrastructure that powers it. As a next-generation Energy Services Company (ESCO), our focus spans EV charging infrastructure, community solar development, and grid-integrated renewable solutions in markets primed for long-term growth and regulatory support.

This page is designed to give current and prospective investors access to key company information, industry trends, and insights into why GREH is positioned for outsized returns in the decade of the energy transition.

Why Invest in Green Rain Energy?

1. A Multi-Trillion Dollar Market Opportunity

The global clean energy infrastructure market is projected to surpass $1 trillion annually by 2030 (IEA).

U.S. federal legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, earmarks $369 billion for climate and energy funding-creating a once-in-a-generation investment tailwind.

EV adoption is projected to reach over 30 million vehicles in the U.S. by 2030 (McKinsey), fueling explosive demand for fast-charging infrastructure.

2. Two Engines of Recurring Revenue

EV Fast Charging: DCFC (Level 3) stations deployed in strategic corridors across California, Texas, Arizona, and New York create real asset ownership and ongoing revenue from charging fees.

Community Solar: GREH is developing solar projects in top incentive markets like New York, Hawaii, and Massachusetts-generating long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) revenue backed by utilities and state programs.

3. A Vertically Integrated ESCO Model

Unlike pure developers, we control the full value chain-from development and engineering to construction and financing-creating higher margins, lower execution risk, and compounding cash flow opportunities.

Industry Comparables: A Look at Our Competitive Landscape

While GREH is still in its growth phase, our business model shares DNA with several high-growth clean energy leaders:

Company Market Cap Focus Area Notes Beam Global (BEEM) ~$200M Solar-powered EV infrastructure Trades at high revenue multiples despite early-stage revenues ChargePoint (CHPT) ~$1B EV charging network Focused on hardware/software subscriptions; GREH focuses on asset ownership Altus Power (AMPS) ~$800M Community solar and storage Similar PPA model, now trading at ~6x forward revenue Sunrun (RUN) ~$2.5B Residential & community solar Institutional interest in recurring clean energy revenues

GREH represents an early-stage, undervalued entry point into this market-with vertical integration, public listing (OTC: GREH), and high-potential assets under development.

Our Current Strategy: Growth with Discipline

Pipeline Focus: 2025-2026 installations in NY, CA, HI, and TX under NEVI and state-funded programs

Revenue Model: Long-term ownership of assets - Recurring revenue - Scalable margins

Partnership-Driven Execution: Licensed EPC contractors, utilities, and local agencies ensure fast, compliant deployment

Funding Strategy: Targeting non-dilutive project finance & ESG-aligned institutional capital

The Green Rain Difference

? Policy-Aligned: Every GREH project aligns with federal and state decarbonization goals

? Scalable: Modular deployments allow us to grow regionally with predictable capex

? Data-Driven: Site selection, energy production, and ROI are modeled for precision

? High Impact: Every asset contributes to real emissions reductions and energy equity

A Note to Shareholders and Future Investors

The energy sector is transforming-fast. As fossil fuels phase out and decentralized infrastructure becomes the norm, companies like Green Rain Energy Holdings are poised to lead the way.

We invite you to be part of this journey-not just as an investor, but as a stakeholder in a cleaner, smarter energy future.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE:

http://greenrainenergy.com/

Follow us on X: https://x.com/greenrainenergy?s=21&t=4aBBZJDCiSDq8-AhB3YIfA

Contact information:

Alfredo Papadakis

Alfredonowcorp@gmail.com

(310) 228-8897

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/welcome-to-green-rain-energy%e2%80%99s-investor-relations-hub-1043654