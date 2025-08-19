Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Board Approves Strategic Stock Dividend, Rewarding Shareholders Amid Expanding EV & Solar Market

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. ("Green Rain" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the electric vehicle (EV) charging and solar energy sector, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of a special stock dividend to shareholders of record. Holders of Green Rain common stock as of October 28, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive one hundred (100) shares of common stock for every one thousand (1,000) shares of common stock held, pending customary FINRA approval.

This pro rata dividend reflects Green Rain's commitment to delivering shareholder value as it advances its clean energy initiatives. The dividend distribution will occur on the Record Date, with no fractional shares issued-holdings will instead be rounded up to the next whole share. The Company expects the dividend to qualify as tax-free to U.S. stockholders for federal income tax purposes.

Strategic Benefits of a Stock Dividend

The issuance of a stock dividend is more than a shareholder reward-it is a strategic defense mechanism. By expanding the base of outstanding shares in the hands of long-term investors, the Company seeks to:

Reward Shareholders Directly - providing additional equity tied to Green Rain's growth strategy.

Combat Manipulative Trading - stock dividends make it more difficult for short sellers and market manipulators to artificially pressure the stock price, as more shares are distributed broadly among shareholders.

Increase Market Liquidity & Investor Confidence - with more shares actively held, trading volumes may increase, enhancing transparency and stability.

Align Shareholder Growth with Industry Expansion - allowing investors to directly benefit from future appreciation as the Company grows in the EV charging and solar energy markets.

Positioning Shareholders in a Booming Market

The decision comes at a time of rapid industry growth. According to BloombergNEF, global EV sales are projected to exceed 31 million annually by 2030, while the U.S. solar market is expected to more than triple in installed capacity over the next five years. Green Rain is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this growth through community solar projects, EV charging infrastructure, and clean energy investments. "Our goal is to reward shareholders while strengthening long-term market confidence in Green Rain's strategy," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "By issuing this stock dividend, we are both returning value to our investors and protecting the integrity of our stock against unfair market practices."

Seamless for Shareholders

No vote or additional action is required by shareholders to receive the dividend. The distribution remains subject to customary conditions, all of which are expected to be satisfied on or before October 28, 2025.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

