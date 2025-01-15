Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast to review the financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same morning. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time qualified equity analysts will be able to submit questions via the webcast.

Joining the Webcast via Microsoft Teams

A live webcast of the earnings call with a slide presentation will be available at https://bit.ly/TMG2025Q2. You may join the webcast via MS Teams on your computer, mobile app or room device. Please join the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the earnings call to ensure adequate time for registration and admittance to the webcast.

For more information on joining an MS Teams meeting, visit: https://bit.ly/TMGMSTeams

Dial-in Instructions (audio only)

For anyone unable to join via MS Teams, there will also be a dial-in option to join the conference call by phone. To access the conference call via dial-in, please use the information below. Please dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the earnings call to help ensure admittance.

Calling from Canada: +1 437-703-4481

Find a local number: https://bit.ly/TMG2025Q2local

Phone Conference ID: 525 790 601#

Thermal Energy's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca following the release, and will be available on the same day on Thermal Energy's website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com/en/financial-overview.

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

