WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, JetBlue (JBLU) announced the addition of more destinations to its network for summer, offering customers more options to reach their favorite spots. This expansion is part of the airline's JetForward strategy to build a stronger East Coast leisure network.New routes include JetBlue's first-ever flights to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The airline is also adding new U.S. cities to its schedule. These additions offer a variety of vacation options, from coastal getaways to urban adventures.The airline company is strengthening its position as Boston's leading leisure carrier with five new routes, including four brand-new destinations. This brings the total number of nonstop destinations from Boston to 77, more than any other airline.JetBlue is also expanding from Newark, relaunching flights to Santo Domingo and Los Angeles, with the Newark-Los Angeles route offering the airline's Mint premium service. Additionally, starting April 30, the airline will add a daily flight from Guatemala City to Fort Lauderdale.JBLU is currently trading at $7.80 up 1.50 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.