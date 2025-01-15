The "Lithuania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following annual growth of 9.8% in 2023, the construction industry in Lithuania was expected to shrink by 1.3% in real terms in 2024, owing to a high base effect, a rise in overall inflation and construction costs, coupled with declining exports.

According to Oficialiosios Statistikos Portalas (OSP), the average construction inputs price index grew by 3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first six month of 2024. Furthermore, a decline in investor and consumer confidence, reflected by a sharp decline in new buildings started, will further dampen the construction industry's output in the coming quarters.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Lithuanian construction industry is expected to register an average growth of 3.8% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial sectors, coupled with the government's plan to have 39% of Lithuania's railway lines electrified by 2030.

In February 2024, LTG Infra responsible for constructing the Rail Baltica railway section in Lithuania has started market consultations for the procurement of works of the construction of the railway track superstructure in the section from Kaunas to the Latvian border. This segment includes nearly 30km of railway embankment and engineering structures, whereby the total length of the Rail Baltica railway line across the Baltic nations spans 870km; 392km in Lithuania.

