The "Greece Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greek construction industry is expected to record marginal real growth of 0.8% in 2025, supported by investment in transport and energy infrastructure and steady industrial and civil engineering activity.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the civil engineering production index grew by 5.1% year on year (YoY) in the first six months of 2025 and the manufacturing production index grew by 0.4% YoY in the first eight months of 2025.

Growth in 2025 will be slower compared to the 3.5% expansion in 2024, due to thousands of unauthorized constructions facing legal uncertainty as the government proceeds with plans to legalize the unauthorized constructions by March 2026. Around 1.7 million property owners have already regularized minor violations, but large-scale illegal buildings (Category 5) remain unresolved. As of October 2025, an estimated 20-30% of public buildings fall into this category, hindering renovation and EU funding access.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Greek construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.1% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in the housing, energy, and transport infrastructure projects. In September 2025, the Greek government unveiled a new infrastructure strategy aimed at driving economic growth, modernizing transport and energy networks, and strengthening its international and regional profile.

Some of the ongoing developments, as part of the project include the new Kastelli Airport, Crete's Northern Road Axis (VOAK), Thessaloniki's Elevated Expressway, Kalamata-Rizomylos-Pylos-Methoni road, Halkida Bypass, and the Bralos-Amfissa section, along with progress on Ioannina-Kakkavia, Drama-Amfipoli, and Thessaloniki-Edessa routes.

Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Greece. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Greece, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 CRI Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: Construction Industry Key Data

Table 2: Greece, Key Economic Indicators

Table 3: Greece, Price Indices of Work Categories in Construction for New Residential Buildings (2021=100, Change YoY)

Table 4: Greece, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 5: Greece, Top Commercial Construction Projects by Value

Table 6: Greece, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 7: Greece, Top Industrial Construction Projects by Value

Table 8: Greece, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 9: Greece, Top Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value

Table 10: Greece, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 11: Greece, Top Energy and Utilities Construction Projects by Value

Table 12: Greece, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 13: Greece, Top Institutional Construction Projects by Value

Table 14: Greece, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real Change), 2020-29

Table 15: Greece, Top Residential Construction Projects by Value

Table 16: Greece, Material Costs Index for the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100, Change YoY)

Table 17: Greece, Key Contractors

Table 18: Greece, Key Consultants

Table 19: Greece, Construction Output Value (Real, Million)

Table 20: Greece, Construction Output Value (Nominal, EUR Million)

Table 21: the analyst Construction Market Definitions

Table 22: Risk Dimensions

Table 23: Ratings, Scores and Definitions

List of Figures

Figure 1: Western Europe, Construction Output (Real Change), 2023-29

Figure 2: Greece, Construction Output by Sector (Real Change), 2023-25 and 2026-29

Figure 3: Greece, Risk Summary

Figure 4: Greece, Risk Regional Comparison

Figure 5: Greece, Construction Output Value (Real, Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2020-29

Figure 6: Greece, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 7: Greece, Construction Value Add, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 8: Greece, Construction Production Index, 2021=100

Figure 9: Greece, Gross Fixed Capital Formation in the Construction Industry, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 10: Greece, Total Number of Building Permits Issued

Figure 11: Greece, Price Indices of Work Categories in Construction for New Residential Buildings (2021=100)

Figure 12: Greece, Construction Wages and Salaries Index, Seasonally and Calendar Adjusted, Index, 2021=100

Figure 13: Greece, Construction Projects Momentum Index

Figure 14: Western Europe, Construction Projects Momentum Index

Figure 15: Greece, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 16: Greece, Commercial Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 17: Greece, Wholesale and Retail Trade Value Add, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 18: Greece, Total International Tourist Arrivals

Figure 19: Greece, Retail Trade Volume and Turnover Indices, 2021=100, Change YoY

Figure 20: Greece, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 21: Greece, Industrial Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 22: Greece, Industrial and Manufacturing Production Indices, Seasonally Adjusted, 2015=100, Change YoY

Figure 23: Greece, Total Exports (EUR Million)

Figure 24: Greece, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 25: Greece, Infrastructure Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 26: Greece, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 27: Greece, Energy and Utilities Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 28: Greece, Information and Communication value-add, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 29: Greece, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 30: Greece, Institutional Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 31: Greece, Public Administration and Defense Value Add, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures, (EUR Million)

Figure 32: Greece, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real, Million), 2020-29

Figure 33: Greece, Residential Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

Figure 34: Greece, Real-Estate Value Add, 2020 Chain Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 35: Greece, GFCF in Dwellings, 2020 Chain-Linked Volume Measures (EUR Million)

Figure 36: Greece, Apartment Price Index, 2007=100, Change YoY

Figure 37: Greece, FDI in Greek Real Estate (EUR Million)

Figure 38: Greece, Material Costs Index for the Construction of New Residential Buildings, 2015=100

Figure 39: Greece, Headquarters of Key Contractors (% of Total Project Pipeline)

Figure 40: Greece, Headquarters of Key Consultants (% of Total Project Pipeline)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qy6xn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251224177397/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900