The "The Netherlands Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in the Netherlands was estimated to expand in real terms by 1.7% in 2025, supported by an increase in investor confidence, coupled with investments in the country's road and rail transport projects, along with renewable energy projects.

Boosting the investor confidence, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the total bankruptcies in the construction industry fell by 20.9% in the first nine months of 2025, declining from 316 companies in January-September 2024 to 250 companies in January-September 2025. However, the construction industry in the Netherlands is expected to face a few challenges in the short-term, owing to increase in construction material input costs and decline in overall building permits.



The Dutch construction industry, over the remainder of the forecast period, is expected to record an annual average growth of 2.7% between 2026 and 2029, driven by public and private sector investments in manufacturing facilities, transport infrastructure, offshore wind energy sector and the country's efforts to achieve 75% renewable electricity in the country's total energy mix by 2030, along with boosting the country's offshore wind power capacity from approximately 5GW in 2024 to 70GW by 2050.

Growth over the forecast period will also be driven by the government's plans to invest EUR25 billion ($26.5 billion) in the development of new roads and highways by 2028.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the Netherlands, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rge77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127924897/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900