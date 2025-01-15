Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2025 17:34 Uhr
Orion Oyj: Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024 and provides preliminary information on financial performance for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION
15 JANUARY 2025 at 18:25 EET


Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024 and provides preliminary information on financial performance for 2024

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024 both for the part regarding net sales and operating profit because product sales, Nubeqa® royalty income and excellent supply service level have continued to grow net sales faster than expected during the last months of 2024. In connection with the outlook change, Orion provides preliminary information on financial performance for 2024. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Orion's net sales for full-year 2024 were approximately EUR 1,542 million and operating profit was approximately EUR 417 million.

New full-year outlook and preliminary financials for 2024, provided on 15 January 2025

Net sales are approximately EUR 1,542 million.

Operating profit is approximately EUR 417 million.

Previous full-year outlook for 2024, provided on 11 September 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,470 million to EUR 1,510 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 370 million to EUR 400 million.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


