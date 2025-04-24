Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Gamechanger-Deal am Horizont: Entscheidende Nachrichten in 2025 erwartet!
Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
24 APRIL 2025 at 11.00 EEST


Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

  • Annika Ekman
  • Petteri Karttunen
  • Risto Karvonen
  • Veli-Matti Mattila
  • Hilpi Rautelin
  • Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The duty of the committee is to prepare and present a recommendation to the Board of Directors for a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders concerning the composition and compensation of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orionpharma.com/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, EVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


