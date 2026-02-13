

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (0M2N.L) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR260.5 million, or EUR1.85 per share. This compares with EUR73.4 million, or EUR0.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 60.1% to EUR695.3 million from EUR434.4 million last year.



Orion Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR260.5 Mln. vs. EUR73.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.85 vs. EUR0.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR695.3 Mln vs. EUR434.4 Mln last year.



