

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Orion Oyj (0M2N.L, ORNAV.HE, ORNBV.HE), a Finnish pharmaceutical company, on Friday reaffirmed its annual guidance for fiscal 2026. In addition, the company has decided to increase the full-year 2025 dividend.



For fiscal 2026, Orion Oyj still projects operating profit of EUR 550 million to EUR 750 million, with sales of EUR 1.900 billion to EUR 2.100 billion. The company said: 'The outlook assumes that the Nubeqa royalties and product sales booked by Orion will increase clearly in 2026.'



For fiscal 2025, Orion Oyj has reported an operating profit of EUR 631.6 million, on sales of EUR 1.889 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the Board plans to pay a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share, which is higher than last year's EUR 1.64 per share. The company intends to pay the dividend in two installments, of which the first installment of EUR 0.90 is expected to be paid on April 2 to the shareholders of record as of March 26. The second installment of EUR 0.90 is anticipated to be paid on October 27 to a shareholder on the register as of October 20.



In addition, the Board will propose to the annual general meeting on March 24 that EUR 500,000 of the company's distributable funds be donated to medical research and other purposes of public interest.



