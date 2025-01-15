Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2025.

January 30, 2025 2024 Annual Sales (after market) March 20, 2025 2024 Annual results (confcall after market) April 24, 2025 2025 First quarter sales (after market) May 22, 2025 Annual shareholders' meeting June 6, 2025 Dividend payment September 11, 2025 2025 First semester results (confcall after market) October 28, 2025 2025 Third quarter sales (after market)

Next update: Annual Sales 2024, January 30th, 2025 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in animal health, with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

Independent and a pure player, Vetoquinol innovates, develops and markets veterinary medicines and non-medicated products for farm animals (cattle, pigs) and pets (dogs, cats).

Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has combined innovation and geographic diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and acquisitions in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. At June 30, 2024, Vetoquinol employed 2,519 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (mnemonic code: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250115886760/en/

Contacts:

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Fanny Toillon

Tel.: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com