Pure Lithium Corporation, a Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, announces a joint development agreement with Saint-Gobain Ceramics, a global leader in specialty ceramic materials. The joint development agreement will accelerate the production of Pure Lithium's patent pending lithium selective, water-blocking membranes for lithium metal anode production from brine.

Additionally, Pure Lithium invented a flexible lithium conducting membrane for next-generation lithium metal battery applications, which will serve as both a solid electrolyte and separator in a lithium metal battery. Saint-Gobain Ceramics will also scale this technology.

Emilie Bodoin, Founder and CEO of Pure Lithium comments: "I am delighted to be scaling our technology with an industrial partner. Saint-Gobain Ceramics has world-class R&D expertise coupled with manufacturing and production capabilities. Their technical team is unique. I am proud of the Pure Lithium team for inventing and developing these high performance membranes. This partnership will accelerate our time to market, which is vital in the battery industry."

"Saint-Gobain Ceramics teams are ready to co-develop with Pure Lithium innovative membranes to revolutionize the lithium extraction and battery markets. They can rely on our strong expertise in this segment and unique R&D capabilities. These solutions are key to supporting the electrical transition worldwide," precised Nicolas Miègeville, CEO Saint-Gobain Ceramics.

About Saint-Gobain Ceramics

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Thanks to a leading-edge expertise in materials science and a strong capacity of innovation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics offers advanced ceramic and refractory materials to support customers in their decarbonization and circular economy journey. These solutions enable industry leaders and key innovators to meet the toughest application requirements in a broad range of industrial markets, such as glass, electric vehicles, lithium extraction, aerospace, semiconductors, and many others.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin, and world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO. The Company's novel Brine to Battery technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal vanadium oxide battery, a step-change improvement over today's lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost, and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

