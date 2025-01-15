DJ BILENDI: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research

BILENDI BILENDI: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research 15-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research Paris, January 15, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market research industry, is proud to announce the launch of Bilendi Platform. Designed to combine efficiency and autonomy, the platform provides users with a range of powerful and intuitive tools, services, and resources. With Bilendi Platform, researchers can launch their projects and manage their requests via a single, user-friendly point of access. Meeting Client Expectations with Innovative Features As businesses increasingly seek agility and independence, the Bilendi Platform delivers a unique experience tailored to clients with different levels of expertise, whether seasoned market researchers or newcomers to the field. Through a single, self-service portal, researchers benefit from: -- Independent Feasibility Evaluation and Project Launch: Create sample feasibility analyses and launch projects without external assistance. -- Real-Time Pricing: Obtain instant quotes, even for full-service projects. -- Direct Connection to Bilendi Discuss: Access the AI-powered qualitative research platform for rich and in-depth discussions. -- Nationally Representative Statistics: Leverage Eurostat demographic statistics to enhance analyses. -- Comprehensive Knowledge Base: Explore a library of white papers, case studies, and industry resources. Researchers can prototype cost and feasibility scenarios before launching a project using Bilendi's proprietary, high-quality panels. The inclusion of Eurostat National Representative Statistics allows for precise project planning across Europe, all within a single, intuitive tool. Additionally, researchers can track and manage all requests made on Bilendi panels, including those initiated outside the platform. While users can work independently, Bilendi experts remain available to support clients through a collaborative 'do it together' approach. Access AI-powered Qualitative Research with Bilendi Discuss Bilendi Platform provides researchers access to Bilendi Discuss. Bilendi Discuss helps researchers conduct qualitative studies through social messaging apps or a dedicated web portal. Powered by BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence), it automates key tasks such as scripting discussion guides, moderating conversations, and delivering summaries and insights, saving researchers valuable time and effort. High-Quality Proprietary Panels Bilendi Platform offers access to Bilendi's proprietary panels for both quantitative and qualitative projects. The company employs a 'true panel' approach, ensuring continuous recruitment and management of panellists. This method provides complete transparency and control throughout the entire process; from recruitment to sampling. Bilendi's entire quality management system is certified to ISO 20252:2019 standards. Developed In-House with Years of Investment Bilendi Platform was fully developed in-house by Bilendi's expert teams, ensuring full control over every aspect of its functionality and security. The platform has been developed over the course of three years, involving significant investments to ensure it meets the highest technological and operational standards. State-of-the-Art Security and GDPR-Compliance The platform is hosted entirely in Europe on a proprietary cloud service operated by Bilendi's own teams. As a result, it aligns perfectly with GDPR requirements, guaranteeing compliance with the highest standards of privacy and data protection. It is hosted using state-of-the-art security measures, providing clients with unparalleled security for their data and peace of mind when conducting market research. Available now Bilendi Platform is now available to all Bilendi clients. For more information or to discover the platform, watch a short video https://youtu.be/EyxLyVJx-Qo?si=ekq-yD47PreriCWu and visit https://www.bilendi.com/static/bilendi-platform . Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "The launch of Bilendi Platform marks a major milestone in our mission: to provide solutions tailored to every need and enable our clients to achieve their goals quickly and efficiently," says Marc Bidou, CEO of Bilendi. "This platform embodies our commitment to innovation and reflects our determination to be a trusted partner for our clients, whether they prefer full-service support or complete autonomy." Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) About Bilendi Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. In October 2024, Bilendi announced its expansion into the UX Research market, and the acquisition of the company Tandemz, specialised in the recruitment of UX testers. In December 2024, Bilendi announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Netquest, a leader in technology and data for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. Netquest has a team of 270 people in 8 countries, and operates the most reputable panels in Spain, Portugal and 19 Latin American countries, bringing together over 1,500,000 panellists. The transaction is expected to close in early February 2025, subject to satisfaction of the usual conditions. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - "Innovative company" status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

