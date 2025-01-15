Anzeige
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:01 Uhr
18,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
BILENDI: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research

Finanznachrichten News

DJ BILENDI: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research 
15-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Launch of Bilendi Platform: 
Redefining Efficiency in Market Research 
 
Paris, January 15, 2025 - Bilendi, a leading provider of technology, data, and AI-driven solutions for the market 
research industry, is proud to announce the launch of Bilendi Platform. Designed to combine efficiency and autonomy, 
the platform provides users with a range of powerful and intuitive tools, services, and resources. With Bilendi 
Platform, researchers can launch their projects and manage their requests via a single, user-friendly point of access. 
Meeting Client Expectations with Innovative Features 
As businesses increasingly seek agility and independence, the Bilendi Platform delivers a unique experience tailored to 
clients with different levels of expertise, whether seasoned market researchers or newcomers to the field. 
Through a single, self-service portal, researchers benefit from: 
   -- Independent Feasibility Evaluation and Project Launch: Create sample feasibility analyses and launch 
  projects without external assistance. 
   -- Real-Time Pricing: Obtain instant quotes, even for full-service projects. 
   -- Direct Connection to Bilendi Discuss: Access the AI-powered qualitative research platform for rich and 
  in-depth discussions. 
   -- Nationally Representative Statistics: Leverage Eurostat demographic statistics to enhance analyses. 
 
   -- Comprehensive Knowledge Base: Explore a library of white papers, case studies, and industry resources. 
 
Researchers can prototype cost and feasibility scenarios before launching a project using Bilendi's proprietary, 
high-quality panels. The inclusion of Eurostat National Representative Statistics allows for precise project planning 
across Europe, all within a single, intuitive tool. 
Additionally, researchers can track and manage all requests made on Bilendi panels, including those initiated outside 
the platform. While users can work independently, Bilendi experts remain available to support clients through a 
collaborative 'do it together' approach. 
Access AI-powered Qualitative Research with Bilendi Discuss 
Bilendi Platform provides researchers access to Bilendi Discuss. Bilendi Discuss helps researchers conduct qualitative 
studies through social messaging apps or a dedicated web portal. Powered by BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research 
Intelligence), it automates key tasks such as scripting discussion guides, moderating conversations, and delivering 
summaries and insights, saving researchers valuable time and effort. 
High-Quality Proprietary Panels 
Bilendi Platform offers access to Bilendi's proprietary panels for both quantitative and qualitative projects. The 
company employs a 'true panel' approach, ensuring continuous recruitment and management of panellists. This method 
provides complete transparency and control throughout the entire process; from recruitment to sampling. Bilendi's 
entire quality management system is certified to ISO 20252:2019 standards. 
Developed In-House with Years of Investment 
Bilendi Platform was fully developed in-house by Bilendi's expert teams, ensuring full control over every aspect of its 
functionality and security. The platform has been developed over the course of three years, involving significant 
investments to ensure it meets the highest technological and operational standards. 
State-of-the-Art Security and GDPR-Compliance 
The platform is hosted entirely in Europe on a proprietary cloud service operated by Bilendi's own teams. As a result, 
it aligns perfectly with GDPR requirements, guaranteeing compliance with the highest standards of privacy and data 
protection. It is hosted using state-of-the-art security measures, providing clients with unparalleled security for 
their data and peace of mind when conducting market research. 
Available now 
Bilendi Platform is now available to all Bilendi clients. For more information or to discover the platform, watch a 
short video https://youtu.be/EyxLyVJx-Qo?si=ekq-yD47PreriCWu and visit https://www.bilendi.com/static/bilendi-platform 
. 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"The launch of Bilendi Platform marks a major milestone in our mission: to provide solutions tailored to every need and 
enable our clients to achieve their goals quickly and efficiently," says Marc Bidou, CEO of Bilendi. "This platform 
embodies our commitment to innovation and reflects our determination to be a trusted partner for our clients, whether 
they prefer full-service support or complete autonomy." 
 
Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading) 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, 
a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
In October 2024, Bilendi announced its expansion into the UX Research market, and the acquisition of the company 
Tandemz, specialised in the recruitment of UX testers. 
In December 2024, Bilendi announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Netquest, a leader in technology and data 
for the market research industry in Iberia and Latin America. Netquest has a team of 270 people in 8 countries, and 
operates the most reputable panels in Spain, Portugal and 19 Latin American countries, bringing together over 1,500,000 
panellists. The transaction is expected to close in early February 2025, subject to satisfaction of the usual 
conditions. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
Contacts 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Launch of Bilendi Platform: Redefining Efficiency in Market Research 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2068543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2068543 15-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2068543&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
