WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re AG (SSREY) has announced the nomination of two prominent industry professionals, Morten Hübbe and George Quinn, for election to its Board of Directors.Morten Hübbe has an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the insurance sector. He served as Group CEO and as Group CFO of Tryg, Scandinavia's largest non-life insurer.George Quinn, brings leadership experience from his time at Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re. He served as Group CFO and a member of the Executive Committee at Zurich Insurance Group.