On 15 January 2025, Quadrise announced the execution of an addendum to its Site Licence and Supply (SLS) agreement with Valkor Technologies for its Utah operations, marking the company's first licence revenue stream. Following successful project development throughout 2024, Valkor has secured the minimum required project financing of US$15m for the Primary Project Site (PPS) development at Asphalt Ridge. The market responded positively to this development. The agreement structure provides for a total consideration of US$1.5m to be paid to Quadrise during 2025.

