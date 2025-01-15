Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM)



15-Jan-2025 / 17:57 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 15 January 2025

Edison issues report on Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM)

Edison issues report on Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LSE: UEM).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust's (UEM's) managers Charles Jillings and Jacqueline Broers remain very upbeat about the long-term prospects for emerging market equities. They consider that, in aggregate, corporates are continuing to deliver robust earnings growth despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The nature of the trust's investments in well managed, cash-generative infrastructure and utility assets means that UEM's portfolio should be relatively resilient during periods of economic or stock market weakness. Since inception in 2005 until the end of December 2024, the trust's NAV total return has compounded at 8.9% per year.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



