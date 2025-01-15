WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, onsemi (ON) announced the completion of its acquisition of the Silicon Carbide Junction Field-Effect Transistor business, including the United Silicon Carbide subsidiary, from Qorvo for $115 million in cash.This acquisition strengthens onsemi's position in the power semiconductor market by adding SiC JFET technology to its existing EliteSiC power portfolio.The integration of SiC JFETs will allow the company to address growing demands for energy efficiency and power density, particularly in the AC-DC stage of power supply units for AI data centers.The acquisition is a significant step in onsemi's strategy to provide cutting-edge, energy-efficient solutions across multiple industries, including automotive, industrial, and data center applications.ON is currently trading at $55.49 up 0.56 percent or $0.31on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX