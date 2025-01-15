Ipsos successfully completes a bond issuance of €400 million

Paris, 15 January 2025 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the successful issuance of its first rated bond for €400 million. The bond is maturing in January 2030 and carrying a coupon of 3.75%. Ipsos is rated Baa3 with stable outlook by Moody's and BBB with stable outlook by Fitch.

The very strong investor demand, with an orderbook covering more than 9 times the size of the bond, is a testament to their confidence in Ipsos' business model and credit profile. This substantial level of oversubscription allowed Ipsos to price the bond with a final spread significantly below initial price indication.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of its €300 million existing bond maturing in September 2025.

Disclaimer

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

