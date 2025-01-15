WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Atlanta Fed's measure of sticky inflation eased for the ninth month in a row in December.The sticky-price consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in December after a 3.8 percent increase in the previous month. The rate was the lowest in three years.The sticky-price CPI measures the changes in a weighted basket of items that change price relatively slowly, the Atlanta Fed said.The measure rose 2.8 percent from November when they grew 2.4 percent.Official data released earlier on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December and there was an unexpected slowdown in the core inflation.Consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.9 percent in December from 2.7 percent in November. Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy, slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX