WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), a company in satellite networking technology, partnered with Hispasat to provide immediate satellite capacity in response to Hurricane Helene's impact on Southern Linc's Georgia service area.The Category 5 hurricane, a rare and severe event, caused extensive damage, requiring urgent communication support for disaster recovery operations across utilities, law enforcement, and emergency management agencies.In the hours following the hurricane's impact, Gilat and Hispasat mobilized quickly to expand satellite network capacity, ensuring uninterrupted communication for essential services. The increased bandwidth played a vital role in enabling first responders, utility workers, and government agencies to coordinate effectively during the recovery efforts.This partnership underscores the essential role of dependable satellite connectivity in facilitating disaster recovery operations during natural disasters.GILT is currently trading at $6.58 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX