WKN: 899146 | ISIN: US8068821060
Tradegate
15.01.25
09:30 Uhr
11,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Keynote by Tamara Lundgren, CEO of Radius Recycling, at Fastmarkets Circular Steel Summit Focuses on U.S. Manufacturing Revival

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2025 / Radius Recycling

The Fastmarkets Circular Steel Summit in Houston, Texas, brought together stakeholders and industry leaders from the scrap-to-steel supply chain this week to review the latest trends, technologies, and market dynamics driving scrap and secondary materials activity across North America.

On Wednesday, January 15, Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and CEO of Radius Recycling, delivered the keynote address on the role of the incoming administration in revitalizing American manufacturing, a sector that has lost over 4 million jobs since the turn of the century.

In the address, Lundgren touched on the increased dependency of U.S. companies on foreign countries and how this relationship has heightened their exposure to geopolitical, climate, labor and other risks.

"We have seen stalwart U.S. companies, little by little, become completely dependent on components and production from countries that engage in non-market policies and practices, like industrial targeting, excess capacity, pervasive state subsidies, opaque and discriminatory regulations, and currency manipulation," said Lundgren.

Lundgren outlined tools to achieve a manufacturing renaissance through trade policy development and oversight, tax reform, and reducing regulatory burdens specifically for the metals industry, which plays an essential role in rebuilding manufacturing across the value chain.

"The good news-and there most definitely is good news-is that there is consensus across the political spectrum that onshoring manufacturing is critical for U.S. economic growth and national security," Lundgren explained.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Radius Recycling on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Radius Recycling
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/radius-recycling
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Radius Recycling



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
