CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release December figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.The jobless rate is expected to tick up to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent in November, with the addition of 14,500 jobs following the increase of 35,600 jobs in the previous month.The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting, announce its decision on interest rates and set meeting dates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.Japan will provide December data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year. That's up from 0.3 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX