WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global intelligent climate and energy solutions, Wednesday announced the appointment of Amy Miles to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.Miles, who previously served as the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Regal Entertainment Group, will also join the Audit and Governance Committees of the board.CARR closed Wednesday's trading at $68.80 up 0.58 percent or $0.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.