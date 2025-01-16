Deutsche Lufthansa faces a significant regulatory decision as the European Commission mandates the airline to provide Condor with access to connecting flights at Frankfurt Airport for its New York route. This ruling aims to prevent potential competition distortion arising from Lufthansa's transatlantic joint venture A++ with United and Air Canada. The decision has immediately influenced market sentiment, with Lufthansa's stock experiencing a modest decline to €5.72 on XETRA, marking a considerable distance from its 52-week high of €8.04 reached in early February 2024. Despite these challenges, the company has demonstrated resilience with a 4.51 percent revenue growth to €10.74 billion in the latest quarter.

Financial Outlook

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Lufthansa's future performance, setting a median price target of €7.25, suggesting substantial upside potential. The company's earnings per share are projected at €0.87 for the current fiscal year, though this represents a slight decrease from previous periods. The anticipated dividend has been adjusted downward to €0.238, compared to the prior year's €0.300, reflecting ongoing market adaptations.

