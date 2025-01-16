Mercedes-Benz shares exhibited significant volatility on the XETRA exchange, fluctuating between €56.25 and €55.21, ultimately settling at €56.40 with a 1.10% daily gain. The stock's current position reflects a notable gap from its 52-week peak of €77.45 recorded on April 8, 2024, representing a more than 27% decline. This movement occurred amid substantial trading activity, with 818,616 shares changing hands, indicating strong investor engagement. The Stuttgart-based automotive manufacturer's recent quarterly results revealed concerning trends, with earnings per share dropping to €1.66 from €3.44 in the previous year's comparable period, while revenue decreased by 7.18% to €34.53 billion.

Market Outlook

Despite current challenges, market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Mercedes-Benz's future prospects, setting a median price target of €68.89. Financial projections for 2024 anticipate earnings per share of €9.73, with an expected dividend of €4.29. The company's current market capitalization stands at €54.3 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the automotive sector despite recent market fluctuations.

Ad

Fresh Mercedes-Benz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Mercedes-Benz analysis...