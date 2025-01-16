BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK), a breathing equipment maker for industries and hospital, reported that its preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for fiscal year 2024 increased significantly by around 19 percent to around 197 million euros from last year.Net sales for fiscal year 2024 increased by 0.6 percent, net of currency effects, nominal: 0.0 percent. Net sales were thus just below the last forecast, according to which Drager had expected an increase in net sales in the range of 1.0 to 3.0 percent, net of currency effects. At around 3,373 million euros, net sales nevertheless came close to the high figure of the prior year's 3,373.5 million euros.Drager intends to distribute around 30 percent of the group net profit to its shareholders. The final dividend proposal will be made with the final business figures for 2024.For the current fiscal year, Drager expects an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5 percent. The expected EBIT margin is therefore in line with its goal of increasing the EBIT margin by an average of one percentage point each year.The company said it will publish its full 2024 Annual Report on April 3, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX