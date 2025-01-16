INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in adults.Omvoh is now approved in the U.S. for two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), following its October 2023 approval as a first-in-class treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.The company noted that Omvoh works to reduce inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract by targeting a specific protein, interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19), which is a key contributor to intestinal inflammation. Omvoh is the first biologic treatment in more than 15 years to have disclosed two-year Phase 3 efficacy data in Crohn's disease at the time of approval.Lilly has also submitted marketing applications for Omvoh in Crohn's disease around the globe, including in the European Union and Japan. Additional global regulatory submissions are planned. In UC, Omvoh is currently approved in 44 countries.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX