LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L), a homebuilder, Thursday said it continues to expect full-year adjusted operating profit to be in line with its previous outlook of 416 million pounds.The company's total completions including joint ventures for the year were 10,593, lower than 10,848 in the previous year.Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX