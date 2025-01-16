LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L), a real estate advisor, Thursday said it expects its fiscal 2024 performance to be in line with expectations and substantially ahead of the previous year.In the year ahead, the company projects continued improvement through 2025, despite challenging macro conditions that would continue for some time.In its trading statement for the year 2024, the company reported that there is a good performance given significant volatility in transactional market sentiment over the course of 2024, which has nevertheless shown recovery in most markets.Savills EMEA business improved substantially year-on-year. The largest component, the UK, performed strongly supported by the resilience of the prime residential business.In Continental Europe and the Middle East, the company recorded improved trading results in the majority of countries, helped by further restructuring in France and Germany.Savills delivered a significant year-on-year improvement in performance in North America, while a number of transactions were deferred into first quarter.In Asia, activity in Greater China remained subdued during the year. Elsewhere, Japan and Vietnam performed well, and there were signs of recovery through the last quarter in Australia and Singapore.Savills Investment Management or SIM traded broadly in line with expectations.Savills intends to report 2024 full year results on March 13.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX