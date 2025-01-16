Designed for hyflex learning and modern workspaces

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today introduced Rally Camera Streamline Kit, a comprehensive USB Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) video solution designed for hyflex learning environments and modern workspaces. As higher education institutions strive to meet the evolving needs of their audiences, the demand for lecture capture content has never been greater. Whether engaging with content in-person, online or asynchronously, audiences require seamless experiences tailored for their preferences. Built around Logitech's flagship Rally Camera, the kit enables easy switching between preset camera views, installation and troubleshooting.

"PTZ cameras with speaker tracking for lecture capture are often overly complex and expensive, adding unnecessary hardware to standard USB AV setups while creating unpredictable and distracting user experiences," said Michele Hermann, vice president and general manager of Logitech for Education. "The Rally Camera Streamline Kit is an accessible and easy-to-install solution that minimizes setup complexity while enhancing both user experience and content delivery."

The Rally Camera Streamline Kit enables presenters to stay in the flow and control their narrative, delivering an engaging experience for their audience. Presenters can easily switch preset PTZ views on the camera using intuitive, contextually-placed buttons, simplifying the setup for AV teams while eliminating the need for presenter training required in these spaces.

The solution uses Rally Camera and an Extension Kit, comprised of a camera side base which can be connected and powered up to 100 meters away via category cable to a control box that interfaces directly with USB-based AV equipment. The simplified mounting options for wall, inverted National Pipe Thread (NPT) mounting and tripods along with discreet cable routing enable efficient and professional looking installations. The solution leveraging Rally Camera, and its USB based technology, seamlessly works with most operating systems, as well as the most popular video collaboration and lecture capture platforms making it a versatile addition to any presentation environment.

Pricing and availability

Logitech Rally Camera Streamline Kit which includes the Rally Camera, the Extension Kit, the mounts and three preset buttons will be available to pre-order spring 2025 via channel partners at a suggested retail price of $2199. The Extension Kit, individual mounts and individual buttons will also be available for sale as add-ons for the Rally Camera. Learn more about Rally Camera Streamline Kit by visiting http://www.rallycamstreamlinekit.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

