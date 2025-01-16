Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
16.01.25
08:16 Uhr
99,67 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,6999,7210:00
99,6999,7010:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 09:10 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS: Statkraft and Suomen Voima sign first PPA in Sweden

Finanznachrichten News

Statkraft and Suomen Voima have signed a 15-years power purchase agreement (PPA), effective as of January 2025. The contract corresponds to an estimated annual volume of 100 GWh, produced in the Nedre Bjurfors hydropower plant and the Björkhöjden wind farm. Both plants are owned and operated by Statkraft and are in the Swedish bidding area SE2, making this deal Suomen Voima's first on Swedish ground.

"We are pleased to have concluded this PPA hedging contract with Suomen Voima and are looking forward to 15 years of cooperation", says Ketil Hovland, Senior Originator of Statkraft AS.

The PPA, combining two production technologies, strengthens and diversifies Suomen Voima's energy portfolio through its versatility and geographical scope. Nedre Bjurfors hydropower plant commenced operation in 1959 and holds a capacity of 78 MW as of today. The plant contains three turbines with gross head of 20 meters and produces roughly 400 GWh annually. Suomen Voima's share of the annual production is about 50 GWh, half of the PPA's contracted volume.

Björkhöjden wind farm will deliver the other half of the PPA's volume. The wind farm started operation in 2015 and consists of 90 Siemens wind turbines, each having a capacity of 3.2 MW, totaling an installed capacity of 288 MW and 700 GWh of annual production.

Pekka Saijonmaa, CEO of Suomen Voima, praises the new venture: "We'd like to thank Statkraft for the enjoyable and productive collaboration. As a result, we have enhanced our geographical diversification in the Nordics by securing our first deal in Sweden, which seamlessly integrates with our existing operations in the Finnish and Norwegian price zones."

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Petrovic Wågmark, Head of Communications Statkraft Sweden
E-mail: mikael.petrovicwagmark@statkraft.com

Pekka Saijonmaa, CEO Suomen Voima
E-mail: pekka.saijonmaa@suomenvoima.fi

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy and the fourth largest electricity producer in Sweden. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.

About Suomen Voima
Suomen Voima is a Finnish power company with a power production portfolio of over 1 TWh spread around the Nordic countries. The company operates under the Mankala principle and is owned by 17 Finnish municipally or privately owned power companies with many of the companies having a history spanning over a century in the domestic energy sector.


Attachments

  • Nedre Bjurfors power plant (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ea5852c9-1616-4844-9e71-a752beac2a2d)
  • Björkhöjden wind farm (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d75f0a59-dd95-415e-82c2-da2d5f694408)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.