Statkraft AS: S&P downgrades Statkraft's credit rating from A to A-, in line with the company's long-standing rating target

Today S&P announced a one notch downgrade of Statkraft AS citing weakening performance and financial metrics. The long-term issuer credit rating was lowered from A to A- with a stable outlook.

The rating change aligns with the company's long-standing rating targets. Statkraft has consistently maintained a target of an A- rating from S&P and a BBB+ from Fitch. Statkraft remains committed to maintaining these targets.

On 18 June, Statkraft announced a new and refocused strategy, strengthening core activities and competitiveness:
https://www.statkraft.com/newsroom/news-and-stories/2025/statkraft-strengthens-core-activities-and-competitiveness-following-strategic-review/

For the latest updates on strategy execution, please refer to the Q3 2025 presentation: https://www.statkraft.com/globalassets/0/.com/6-investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/2025/q3/presentation---statkraft-as---q3-2025.pdf

The rating report is available on Statkraft's website:
https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding-and-credit-rating/

For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


